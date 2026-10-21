One dead, one missing after French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashes in training flight
France's Ministry of the Armed Forces confirms search and rescue operations are underway for a missing crew member following the Mirage 2000D crash in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region
A French Air and Space Force Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed during a training flight in northeastern France on October 20, Tuesday evening, leaving one person dead and another missing.
According to France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces, the military aircraft went down in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region with two crew members on board.
Emergency services and search teams recovered one body at the crash site, while an active search and rescue operation remains underway for the second crew member.
Authorities have launched an official investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
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