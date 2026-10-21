EU parliament approves sweeping passenger rights overhaul to guarantee 14-day travel refunds
New EU rules enforce strict 14-day refund caps for third-party bookings, unified claim forms, and powerful consumer enforcement tools for delayed or cancelled flights
The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a sweeping package of passenger rights reforms designed to streamline claims, introduce standardized procedures, and crack down on delayed travel reimbursements across the European Union.
"We are prioritizing the rights of our citizens over the profits of airlines,” said Italian Socialist Matteo Ricci, the MEP in charge of the regulation.
The rules also strengthen the rights of people with disabilities: where necessary, a companion will be able to travel with them on a flight free of charge, as is already the case on buses, trains and ships.
Key details of the new framework:
Under the new framework, passengers booking through third-party platforms or online travel agencies benefit from a clear two-stage reimbursement process.
For canceled or disrupted trips, airlines must transfer refunds to intermediaries within seven days, and intermediaries must pass the funds to the passenger within an additional seven days-a maximum 14-day window.
If an intermediary does not provide the reimbursement in the time due, the airline is obliged to step in and make the payment to the passenger concerned.
Standardized claim forms:
Passengers will gain access to unified, common EU forms across multiple modes of transport—including air, rail, bus, and ferry—making it significantly easier to file claims for disrupted journeys.
National consumer protection authorities are granted stronger investigative powers, allowing them to initiate probes into transport operators even without individual prior complaints.
Enhanced accessibility:
The regulations introduce robust safeguards for vulnerable travelers and passengers with disabilities, including provisions requiring accompanying assistance when necessary.
Timeline for implementation:
Following approval by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament, the regulation requires final formal endorsement from the Council of the European Union before taking effect, with full application scheduled to begin on October 23, 2027.
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