CNN threatens to sue Trump administration again over Air Force One press ban

CNN has threatened fresh legal action against US President Donald Trump's administration over restrictions preventing its journalists from covering the president aboard Air Force One.

According to TheWrap, the network has given the White House until 5:00 PM ET on Thursday to lift the restrictions or face another court challenge.

CNN lawyer Ted Boutrous accused the administration of targeting the network because of its reporting.

"These efforts to retaliate and discriminate against CNN based on the content of its news coverage are mistaken, counterproductive, and unlawful," Boutrous wrote.

The warning follows a federal judge's decision last week blocking the White House from reinstating restrictions on CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

Although the outlets regained access to White House grounds, the ruling did not guarantee their participation in presidential press pools.

CNN says its journalists have repeatedly been prevented from travelling aboard Air Force One despite being scheduled to represent television news organisations.

A White House official defended the restrictions, arguing that journalists have no constitutional right to enter sensitive presidential facilities.

Boutrous rejected that position, saying the president frequently answers reporters' questions aboard Air Force One and in the Oval Office.

CNN warned it would return to court if the restrictions continued, escalating its ongoing dispute with the White House over press access.