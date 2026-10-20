Zelenskyy calls Rubio talks constructive after Trump eases Russia sanctions for 60 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his latest conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as constructive, amid growing tensions with US President Donald Trump over Russia sanctions.

In a statement, Zelenskyy said the discussions focused on strengthening Ukraine's defences against Russian missile attacks and restoring critical US support.

“I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader identified three priorities: ballistic missile interceptors, early warnings of Russian attacks and restoring Starlink and Starshield services.

The talks come after Trump decided to suspend sweeping sanctions and tariffs on Russia for 60 days, drawing criticism from Ukraine and its allies.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have raised concerns about disruptions to US intelligence-sharing, saying they have affected the country's ability to defend itself.

Speaking to reporters in India, Rubio rejected claims that US was deliberately withholding information.

“There has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine”, Rubio said.

He acknowledged possible failures in warnings about Russian airstrikes on 13 and 18 October but suggested technical problems were responsible.