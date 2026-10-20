Attack on Australian MP Helen Haines highlights escalating threats to public figures

The recent vehicle attack on independent Australian federal lawmaker Helen Haines in Wangaratta has underscored an alarming escalation in politically motivated violence and harassment across the country.

Australian lawmakers and security agencies have sought to reduce political tensions and warned of growing threats to public figures since 2021, when anti-lockdown protesters placed an effigy of a state leader on a makeshift gallows in Melbourne.

Those concerns intensified on Monday when a man allegedly rammed a car into Haines in Wangaratta, Victoria, leaving her with severe injuries, including the loss of a leg.

She was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to Melbourne for specialized care, as doctors worked to save her other leg, media and officials reported. A suspect has been charged with intentionally injuring the federal politician.

Australian Federal Police figures show that reports of threats, harassment, nuisance or offensive behaviour targeting parliamentarians and senior officeholders exceeded 1,067 in the latest financial year, a 12% increase from the previous year and double the level recorded five years earlier.

Mike Burgess, head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), warned that politically motivated violence was “flashing red,” highlighting a direct link between inflammatory public rhetoric and physical violence.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, have condemned the growing hostility.

Several senior ministers have reported increases in explicit threats, including bomb scares and death threats, intensifying national debate over the safety of public figures and the erosion of civility in political discourse