Ilhan Omar's sister questioned by investigators amid US citizenship fraud probe
Omar arrived in the United States as a Somali refugee at approximately 12 years old and became an American citizen in 2000
US investigators have interviewed Minnesota Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into possible immigration fraud.
According to CNN, a law enforcement source confirmed the interview, which comes as authorities examine whether false information was provided on Omar's citizenship documents.
The investigation reportedly focuses on suspected false statements in government paperwork and a possible conspiracy.
Investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father misrepresented her age when she obtained US citizenship in 2000.
Authorities are reportedly investigating whether her documents identified her as a minor when she may have been older.
Omar arrived in the United States as a Somali refugee at approximately 12 years old and became an American citizen in 2000.
Obtaining citizenship as a minor can make the application process easier under certain circumstances.
The Trump administration previously sought an extensive search of Omar's Washington, DC, home.
Investigators obtained a search warrant on 12 October, but a federal magistrate judge subsequently restricted the Justice Department's access to her documents.
The allegations remain under investigation, and no wrongdoing has been established.
-
Zelenskyy calls Rubio talks constructive after Trump eases Russia sanctions for 60 days
-
Milan on high alert as Italy deploys 500 troops following days of riots and looting
-
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays player Richard Butler and wife accused of defrauding baseball families
-
Man charged after Australian MP Helen Haines loses leg in alleged car attack
-
Zelenskiy meets Witkoff after Trump defends Russia; Kremlin eyes peace deal
-
Who is Stephen Hubbard?
-
Rubio addresses uncertainty over Ukraine interceptor deliveries
-
Google confirms cloud outage ‘mitigated’ after ‘power event’ disrupts banks, courts
-
China calls for deeper APEC cooperation to stabilize challenged global economy
-
Google Cloud outage hits London as Revolut services face disruption
-
Zelenskyy to visit Norway amid Ukraine war and Trump rift: What’s on agenda?
-
Alberta independence referendum: Canada PM says 'Albertans have made clear choice’