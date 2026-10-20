Ilhan Omar's sister questioned by investigators amid US citizenship fraud probe

US investigators have interviewed Minnesota Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into possible immigration fraud.

According to CNN, a law enforcement source confirmed the interview, which comes as authorities examine whether false information was provided on Omar's citizenship documents.

The investigation reportedly focuses on suspected false statements in government paperwork and a possible conspiracy.

Investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father misrepresented her age when she obtained US citizenship in 2000.

Authorities are reportedly investigating whether her documents identified her as a minor when she may have been older.

Omar arrived in the United States as a Somali refugee at approximately 12 years old and became an American citizen in 2000.

Obtaining citizenship as a minor can make the application process easier under certain circumstances.

The Trump administration previously sought an extensive search of Omar's Washington, DC, home.

Investigators obtained a search warrant on 12 October, but a federal magistrate judge subsequently restricted the Justice Department's access to her documents.

The allegations remain under investigation, and no wrongdoing has been established.