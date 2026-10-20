Abdul El-Sayed heckler linked to Republican strategist that was paid $250K to oppose him
Thomas 'Tommy' Teepell questioned El-Sayed during a town hall meeting, leading to a heated exchange
A man who confronted Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over alleged Muslim Brotherhood ties is the son of a Republican strategist whose firm received $250,000 to campaign against him.
According to a report by The Guardian, Thomas “Tommy” Teepell questioned El-Sayed during a town hall meeting, leading to a heated exchange that attracted more than 50 million views online.
Teepell asked whether El-Sayed would “disavow” the Muslim Brotherhood.
El-Sayed agreed before challenging the question, asking: “What are you implying? Do you assume that I wouldn’t?”
The Guardian reported that Teepell's father, Republican strategist Timothy Teepell, runs Breakthrough LLC, which received $250,000 from conservative nonprofit America Next on 29 September.
Federal Election Commission records show the payment was intended for canvassing and influencer marketing opposing El-Sayed.
However, there is no evidence that Thomas Teepell personally received money from the organisation or was paid to confront the candidate.
Timothy Teepell has previously worked with Republican senator Josh Hawley and former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal.
Separately, reports alleged that students were offered $200 to disrupt an El-Sayed campaign event in Flint.
Republicans, including Donald Trump, have repeatedly raised allegations linking El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood, although no evidence supports those claims.
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