Zelenskiy meets Witkoff after Trump defends Russia; Kremlin eyes peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has joined high-stakes diplomatic talks in Norway alongside European leaders and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The crucial summit aims to shape a coordinated peace proposal to present to Russia, even as diplomatic friction intensifies between Washington and Kyiv.

The talks come after U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unwilling to negotiate a genuine peace settlement.

On Monday, Trump said Russia had been “fine on Ukraine” and argued that Zelenskyy was “not helping matters much,” urging Kyiv to find “somebody else to negotiate.”

Zelenskyy said he had discussed ballistic missile interceptors, early warnings of Russian missile attacks and the restoration of Starlink and Starshield satellite services with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Kyiv has complained that Washington has failed to provide missile-launch warnings and restricted satellite links used to guide Ukrainian drones.

“These issues come against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Tensions have intensified as Washington presses Ukraine to halt strategic drone strikes against Russian oil refineries and consider immediate de-escalation. Kyiv, however, is seeking firm security guarantees and continued military and intelligence support as Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continue.

Trump has repeatedly rebuked Zelenskyy while pursuing engagement with Moscow, including waiving sanctions on Russia in what he says is an effort to lower U.S. fuel prices.

The Kremlin has backed Trump’s assessment, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow agrees that Kyiv lacks commitment to the peace process.

Following the Oslo meetings, Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European and Ukrainian officials are seeking to shape peace proposals that protect Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty while addressing the conditions required to end the conflict.

On Tuesday, Peskov said the Kremlin hoped a meeting between Putin and Witkoff could be arranged soon.

He said Witkoff could brief the Russian president on his discussions with Ukrainian and European officials and continue exchanging views with Washington on several important issues.

Peskov described the American mediation efforts as important, timely and substantive.

However, major questions remain over whether diplomatic efforts can bridge the divide between Ukraine’s demands for security and sovereignty and Moscow’s conditions for ending the war.