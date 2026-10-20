Man charged after Australian MP Helen Haines loses leg in alleged car attack

A 43-year-old man has been charged with three offences over an alleged targeted attack on Australian MP Helen Haines, who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

According to The Guardian, Brendan Nugent, from Tarrawingee in Victoria, was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking the independent MP with a Toyota LandCruiser outside her electorate office in Wangaratta.

Victoria police confirmed that Nugent faces charges of dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official.

He is expected to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Haines was airlifted to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The MP has lost one leg, while surgeons were working on Tuesday to save her other leg.

Police said they believed the incident was a targeted attack. Investigators also searched Nugent's property on Great Alpine Road on Tuesday morning.

Victoria police have increased their presence in Wangaratta, including deploying officers from the Public Order Response Team.

“At this stage it appears this is an isolated incident, and there are currently no other known threats connected to this matter,” police said.

Investigations into the alleged attack are continuing.