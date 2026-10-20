Ex-Toronto Blue Jays player Richard Butler and wife accused of defrauding baseball families

Former Toronto Blue Jays player Richard Butler and his wife have been charged in connection with an alleged $60,000 fraud involving a youth baseball training programme in Ontario.

Richard Butler, 53, and Michelle Butler, 52, both from Frankford, Ontario, each face three charges, including fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and using a forged document.

According to Durham Regional Police, several families paid fees in 2025 for their children to join the Ontario Devil Rays, a Bowmanville-based baseball club serving players aged 10 to 18.

Investigators found that approximately $60,000 was deposited into the organisation's bank account over seven months.

“Funds from this account were subsequently transferred to other accounts associated with the suspects,” police said.

Investigators allege the money was not used for the programme and families did not receive the promised services.

In October 2025, affected families received an email claiming the organisation was closing because of financial difficulties and bankruptcy.

However, police allege the lawyer named in the email had not authorised its use, and no bankruptcy proceedings had begun.

Richard Butler played seven games for the Blue Jays in 1997 before appearing in 79 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.