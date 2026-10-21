El-Sayed leads Rogers by a narrow margin as Michigan Senate election approaches
El-Sayed has an average of 49 percent support among likely voters, compared with 47 percent for Rogers
Michigan's closely watched US Senate race remains too close to call, with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed holding a narrow lead over Republican Mike Rogers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
According to CNN's latest Poll of Polls, El-Sayed has an average of 49 percent support among likely voters, compared with 47 percent for Rogers.
The two-point difference leaves no clear frontrunner with less than two weeks remaining before Election Day.
The polling average combines four surveys conducted during September and October by Marist College, Fox News, New York Times/Siena and Washington Post/GMU Schar School.
Meanwhile, Democrats are showing stronger polling numbers in other closely watched races.
In Ohio's governor election, Democrat Amy Acton leads Republican Vivek Ramaswamy by six percentage points, with 50 percent support compared with 44 percent
In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff holds an eight-point advantage over Republican challenger Mike Collins, according to polling conducted by the University of Georgia for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ossoff leads with 48 percent support, while Collins stands at 40 percent
Florida's Senate contest also appears competitive, with Republican Ashley Moody polling at 49 percent against Democrat Angie Nixon's 45 percent according to the University of North Florida.
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