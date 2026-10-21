Pope Leo XIV rides popemobile for first time since lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo made his first public appearance in the open-top popemobile at the Vatican, greeting thousands of cheering pilgrims during his weekly general audience.

The 71-year-old pontiff smiled and waved to the crowd as he toured St. Peter's Square, marking a major health milestone just over a week after undergoing successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

Vatican officials previously confirmed that the surgery followed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

Discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital days prior, the Pope expressed gratitude for the overwhelming global support and prayers for his recovery.

While medical teams have expressed optimism about his healing process, Vatican officials are continuing to evaluate his upcoming international travel schedule as he gradually resumes his regular papal duties.

Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on October 13 and has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

The diagnosis, for the youngest pope in decades who was elected only in May 2025, caused shock and raised questions about the future shape of his papacy.

Wednesday's audience, the first held by the pope since October 7, followed a normal format. Crowds began gathering hours ahead of the starting time, holding umbrellas under drizzling grey skies.

"The first thing I want to say to you is thank you for the support and prayers," Leo told the crowds in his opening remarks for the 50-minute event, without specifically mentioning his health.