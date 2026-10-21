OpenAI expands ChatGPT ads to more countries: Full list

On Wednesday, OpenAI announced it was expanding advertising on ChatGPT to 26 more countries-a significant move for the AI company to scale up its business and accelerate revenue generation ahead of a potential initial public offering.

The company had previously clarified in August that its ads business had reached an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion. OpenAI began the process of testing ads in ChatGPT in the US earlier this year, and more than 100,000 advertisers have since launched campaigns on the platform.

The expansion adds 14 more Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru after launches in Mexico and Brazil.

Ads are also expanding our market footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia including Nigeria, South Africa, Serbia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Notably, advertisers can now access ChatGPT ads in these new markets through authorized agency partners or via direct self-service access within the platform’s ads manager. It is crucial to note that ads will appear on ChatGPT’s Free and Go plans while Plus, Pro, and Enterprise subscriptions remain ad-free.

Earlier, OpenAI had also introduced AI-powered tools for advertisers and commenced beta testing for branded AI representatives with a curated subset of US marketers.