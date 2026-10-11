Japan's biggest beer brands face investigation over alleged price-fixing scheme

The four companies control more than 90 percent of Japan's domestic beer market

Japanese authorities have raided the country's four largest breweries over allegations that they secretly coordinated beer prices, potentially forcing consumers to pay more.

Officials from Japan's Fair Trade Commission searched the offices of Asahi Breweries, Kirin Brewery, Suntory Beer and Sapporo Breweries this week, according to The Guardian.

The four companies control more than 90 percent of Japan's domestic beer market and are suspected of violating the country's anti-monopoly law.

Japanese media reported that executives allegedly held secret meetings over an extended period to coordinate the timing and size of price increases.

The suspected arrangements involved beer and other beverages sold through supermarkets, convenience stores, bars and restaurants.

The Fair Trade Commission confirmed that an investigation was underway but declined to provide further details.

All four breweries said they would cooperate with authorities.

Beer prices in Japan have increased several times in recent years, with companies citing higher production and distribution costs.

The breweries raised prices simultaneously in October 2022, October 2023 and April 2025.

Investigators suspect the companies may have avoided normal competition by coordinating increases to protect their profits.