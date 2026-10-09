Ben Affleck does a Rosamund Pike impression looking back on 'Gone Girl'

Ben Affleck says he is “still afraid” of Rosamund Pike, his Gone Girl co-star, more than 10 years after the film came out.

The 54-year-old actor reflected on his experience with the franchise in a recent interview published Wednesday, sharing that Pike’s performance as Amy Dunne still unsettles him. “I’m still afraid of Rosamund Pike,” he told Variety.

He joked about talking to her after filming. “I’m like, ‘Hey Rosamund. How are you?’” he said, acting nervous. “She still has that, sort of, look. You know what I mean?”

He then imitated Pike, 47, and her British accent. “Hello Ben, it’s nice to talk to you,” he said in a mysterious voice. His reaction, he joked, “Oh, f***.” He added, “She still has that quality. It was a great performance. She was great in the movie.”

Gone Girl, released in 2014, follows Affleck’s character, Nick Dunne, and his wife, Amy. They seem to have a perfect marriage until Amy goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary. Nick becomes a prime suspect as the case draws media attention, but not everything is as it seems.

The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens and Emily Ratajkowski.

Pike was nominated for Best Actress at the 2015 Oscars, but Julianne Moore won for Still Alice. The film also earned Golden Globe nominations for Pike and for Fincher as Best Director. Moore won the Globe too, and Richard Linklater took Best Director for Boyhood.