Jenna Dewan’s fiance Steve Kazee responds to 'too much chemistry' concern with Val Chmerkovskiy

Steve Kazee is standing up for his fiancée, Jenna Dewan, after some Dancing With the Stars viewers said she had too much chemistry with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Kazee, 50, left a comment on an Instagram post by blogger @stephwithdadeets, who shared fan reactions to the October 6 episode.

During the dance, Dewan, 45, wrapped her leg around Chmerkovskiy in a hug and put her hand on his thigh, something the blogger said was being deemed “inappropriate” among fans.

“They don’t have chemistry. They have too much chemistry. They have chemistry in the wrong places. Make up your minds,” Kazee wrote.

“Y’all really got too much time on your hands.” He added that “the spouses are unbothered,” a reference to Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson. In a second comment, he asked the blogger to pronounce Dewan’s last name correctly.

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba also defended the pair under the same post. “Dancers are physical beings. This is like the way we say hello,” she wrote. “Don’t try to turn it into something it is not.”

Kazee has supported Dewan since her debut in September. In a September 30 Instagram post, he said he “could not be more in awe” of her. He praised the “blood, sweat, and tears” she has put in and said she keeps showing up “with an open heart” despite the criticism.

Dewan replied, “thank you baby,” and Chmerkovskiy commented, “This.”

Kazee and Dewan have been together since 2018 and have two children, son Callum and daughter Rhiannon. They have been engaged since 2020.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.