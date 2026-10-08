Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work

The move comes as tech companies race to sell AI that can work autonomously

By The News Digital
Published October 08, 2026
Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work
Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work

Alphabet's Google Cloud on Thursday introduced the Gemini agent, a single AI agent for work that can answer questions, handle tasks, create content ‌and write code.

The move comes as tech companies race to sell AI that can work autonomously.

The announcement comes after OpenAI's September launch of always-on agents called dots that chase user goals across apps on their own.

Earlier last ⁠month, Meta released Muse, a personal AI agent that can shop, book travel, send emails and make payments for users.

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