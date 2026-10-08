Amazon launches premium Alexa tablets to challenge iPad: What to know

Amazon reportedly unveiled a new lineup of Alexa tablets that feature personalized intelligence from its Alexa+ AI assistant and main access to the Google Play Store: the lineup includes three models: Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 and Amazon Alexa Tablet 8.

The tech giant each tablet features a high-resolution display with major access to the Google Play Store at launch. Amazon tablets have Fire OS and ship with their own app store but these new tablets are pivoting strategy to engage a broader demographic.

The company says the Alexa tablet 12 Pro provides roughly triple the processing speed and nine times the graphics capabilities of any tablet it has shipped before. The tablet can easily handle everything from resource-intensive tasks and graphics-intensive gaming to 4K streaming.

The Alexa Tablet 8 is the smallest and most portable of the three featuring an 8.7-inch display and an all-aluminum chassis housing a premium display that weighs 329 grams.

The company is also launching new Amazon Kids tablets with 8.7-inch and 11-inch sizes. Notably, all three Amazon Alexa Tablets and the Amazon Kids will go on sale on October 14 in the US, Mexico and Canada. The launch in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain is expected on October 19 while the Amazon Kids Tablets will be officially available in Japan starting October 14.