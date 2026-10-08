TikTok strengthens AI transparency & safety efforts to help navigate AI-generated content

TikTok strengthens AI transparency and safety efforts to help users navigate AI-generated content

TikTok announced a series of new measures designed to help people identify, understand and engage responsibly with AI-generated content, including expanded AI literacy resources, enhanced detection systems targeting AI-generated spam, and a deeper partnership with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

The updates build on TikTok’s ongoing work to support the responsible and transparent use of artificial intelligence across the platform, while helping protect authentic creators and giving people greater understanding and control over their experiences with AI-generated content.

As part of the latest measures, TikTok is expanding its AI literacy initiatives through new educational resources, an in-app learning hub and continued investment in expert organisations helping people understand and use AI responsibly. The platform will also test enhanced detection systems designed to identify accounts dedicated to posting AI-generated spam, particularly around topics that could affect public trust or well-being. At the same time, TikTok is strengthening its work on AI transparency by joining the C2PA Steering Committee and supporting wider adoption of Content Credentials across the industry.

Working with industry partners NAMLE and AI expert Henry Ajder, TikTok has developed a new guide focused on helping people use AI tools responsibly. TikTok’s new in-app AI Hub is also now available globally, making practical AI education and resources easier for people to access directly on the platform.

When users search for AI-related terms on TikTok, the AI Hub appears in search results, providing a dedicated space where they can access guides, educational resources and practical information on identifying AI-generated content, understanding how it may be used, and engaging with AI responsibly.

TikTok will also continue supporting expert organisations that create AI literacy content for its community. Since the programme launched in November 2025, participating organisations, including NoFiltr and the Raspberry Pi Foundation, have generated more than 200 million views on content designed to help people better understand and use AI responsibly.

TikTok has committed more than US$4 million to the programme to date and plans to continue investing in its reach and impact.

The platform has long prohibited spam and uses technology to identify and remove fake accounts at scale. More than 86 million fake accounts were removed during the first three months of this year alone. TikTok has also labelled more than 3 billion videos as AI-generated content using a combination of Content Credentials, creator labelling tools and invisible watermarking technology.

The new measures form part of TikTok’s broader approach to encouraging positive uses of artificial intelligence while providing safeguards and greater user control.

TikTok continues to develop AI-powered creative tools for its community, including Smart Split and AI Outline, while also testing features such as Manage Topics, which gives users greater ability to choose how much AI-generated content they see.