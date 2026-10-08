WhatsApp Status double speed is finally coming to Android

Press and hold. That's all it takes to watch a WhatsApp status at double speed, and Android users are finally getting the trick.

WhatsApp is rolling out 2x playback for status updates on Android. The tracker spotted it in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.40.4 on the Google Play Store. Some testers have it now, and more should follow over the coming weeks.

Put your finger on the right side of the screen. Playback jumps to 2x straight away. Lift your finger and it drops back to normal.

The speed doesn't stick between statuses. You can press and release as many times as you like within a single update. Think of it as a temporary boost, not a setting you switch on.

Status updates with an audio track can now run up to 30 seconds. Follow a lot of contacts and that adds up fast. Double speed lets you cover each one in half the time.

WABetaInfo says the same gesture reached iOS last month. Android was the missing piece.

If you've used Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, you've done this before. WhatsApp isn't inventing anything here. It's borrowing a habit you already have, so there's nothing new to learn.

According to WABetaInfo, the gesture also works in chats, groups and channels.

Rollout is gradual, so not every beta tester will see it right away. If nothing happens when you hold the screen, a later update should switch it on.