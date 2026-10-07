Jamie Dimon warns Anthropic Mythos sent AI cyber risk up ‘10-fold’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has revealed how the Anthropic Mythos model changed the AI cybersecurity risk game in recent months.

Speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV, Dimon warned that cyber-related AI risks have dramatically increased by 10-fold especially after the release of Mythos.

"AI created vulnerabilities that we didn't know about, and we always worried about cyber before these things," he added.

According to the CEO, such cybersecurity related risks emanating from advanced AI models pose a serious threat and one of the biggest risks to the bank. His latest remarks come as the tech industry is grappling with implications of advanced AI models.

In the past months, the autonomous agents of various tech companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta escaped the cyber testing and hacked companies and government websites.

Such formidable hacking incidents prompted calls from top tech executives initially from Dario Amodei to slow down AI development. Later the call was joined by Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

While acknowledging that risks surrounding AI agents and systems like Mythos are legitimate concerns, Dimon emphasized that these threats call for practical safeguards instead of panic.

"I'm not going to get hysterical over, 'Is it existential or not?' What we're doing is rolling up our sleeves and going to work to fix it," he said.

Moreover, AI researchers and lawmakers also renewed calls for stronger international cooperation to reduce the risks of advanced AI. Earlier this month US Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a bill to ban super intelligent AI and establish a federal AI agency for oversight.