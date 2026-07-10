Could SpaceX outvalue all of Earth? Elon Musk thinks so—here’s why

Elon Musk made a bold statement regarding SpaceX’s valuation, suggesting that the company will be worth more than Earth itself if it achieves its ambitious goals.

The 55-year-old comments underlines his confidence in SpaceX’s potential to transform space travel and exploration as the company continues to expand the horizons of aerospace technology.

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Musk’s message carries both profound significance for philosophical and strategic weight for markets. As a result, vehicles like Starship are vital to build a space colonization beyond Earth.

The vision also fuels speculation about deeper integration with Tesla. JP Morgan recently described a consolidation between SpaceX and Tesla as strategically coherent. The firm also highlighted significant regulatory obstacles, specifically in China.

Hence any merger would require steering through complex clearances across regulatory clearances and approvals across multiple jurisdictions unlocking collaborative leadership and accelerated innovation.

On social platform X, Elon Musk said: “ You don’t seem to understand that SpaceX will be worth more than the rest of Earth if we accomplish our goals.”

The current post sparked a wave of intriguing comments with one user writing, “ Nice, my goals in space are only to equal the value of North America. Of course that's only the first 10-year plan.”

Second lamented: “That may be your plan, but I think you underestimate people allowing that. People will not allow SpaceXAI to become a monopoly; you'll be broken apart for better or worse. I am not against SpaceXAI but no company needs that kind of power.”

Third added: “ Rockets seem to be causing harm to earth via fragile atmospheric layers disruption via thrust turbulence that is to protect against harmful UV rays, elimination of our atoms in space that we cannot get back, depletion of oxygen levels that life relies on.”