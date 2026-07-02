Is there a launch today? SpaceX, ULA rocket launch schedule in Florida explained

United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully deployed an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral early this morning, while Florida's Space Coast hosted a record-breaking 109 orbital launches during 2025 surpassing all previous annual records.

This year's pace is falling short of the unparalleled cadence from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. For comparison purposes, 31 launches occurred during all of 2021, tying Florida’s then-record just five years ago.

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The Cape’s July launch schedule should feature the traditional lineup of SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rockets.

It is crucial to note that Blue Origin’s massive New Glenn rocket explosion knocked the company’s launches off the Eastern Range manifest for the immediate future but space fans are looking forward to August when a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

The latest missions originating from the Cape are listed in Eastern Daylight time. On the contrary, dates and times will vary for a variety of reasons. The 29 Starlink satellites will be launched from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Skygazers will be intrigued to know that SpaceX has maintained a high-frequency launching in early June with five Falcon 9 missions successfully deploying a total of 130 satellites. Additionally, the June 8 launch marks one of the individual Starlink missions planned for the month from Florida’s Space Coast.