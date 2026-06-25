Angelina Jolie 'furious' with Brad Pitt over daughter's milestone

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are clashing once again and this time it is over their daughter Zahara Jolie's graduation from Spelman College.

Pitt has been accused of missing the milestone event and failing to even congratulate Zahara, according to Radar Online. However, the source noted that the actor is "upset" as he says "he was shut out and not even told when it was happening."

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"Angelina's response is to paint him as the villain for not reaching out," an insider said.

Jolie reportedly believes that Pitt "should have been aware that this is her graduation year and made an effort to show up for her."

"[But] when you've made clear that you're pushing him away from the children, a reasonable person cannot then complain that he's not involved in their lives," the source says.

On the other hand, Pitt feels like whatever he does is always "twisted against him."

"He's tried reaching out. He's tried staying respectful. But every gesture gets filtered through Angelina's narrative," an insider shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Angelina Jolie reportedly attended the graduation alongside several of Zahara's siblings. This has sparked another war between the ex-couple. Notably, their children are said to be begging their parents to make peace before Jolie skips the country.

A source said, "This has been horribly painful for all involved. No child wants to see their parents fight like this."

"They're fiercely protective of their mom so whenever there's any sort of conflict, even over something relatively minor, they typically back her," the source added of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.