Messi dominates 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race after stunning hat-trick

Football's top stars are racing toward clinching the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot as the tournament enters its second week.



Lionel Messi is leading the race with his stunning hat-trick against Algeria. With his three goals, the Argentinian forward has drawn level with Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record.

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Behind him are French talisman Kylian Mbappé and Norway superstar Erling Haaland. Both striking forwards put two balls in the net in their first matches.

Then comes England captain and goal machine Harry Kane, who, in his opening match, scored two goals against Croatia in Texas.

For the first time in this World Cup, strikers have a chance to score an extra goal, as an additional round will be played due to the 48 teams taking part.

But if players' goals are tied at the end, then assists will come into play. If they are still tied, the winner will be chosen on minutes played and goals-per-minute ratio.