Photo: Here’s how Taylor Swift feels about giving Travis Kelce freedom for bachelor party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly going to have the wedding of the decade very soon.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the celebrity couple have been planning a summer wedding.

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“As soon as they get back from their honeymoon, it will straight back to reality, especially for him with training kicking in,” says a source, “so this is really their window to go all out and celebrate.”

Reportedly, the footballer is planning a bachelor party in the Bahamas at the end of May.

“Travis has promised Taylor he’s going to keep it chill, but that’s not really up to him,” the source noted.

“His boys are in charge of the planning and it’s hard to imagine they will hold back.”

While most high-profile couples face intense scrutiny during wedding prep, the Eras Tour star is reportedly taking a low pressure approach to her fiancé's upcoming festivities.

“Taylor trusts him, but every woman is a little nervous about their man’s bachelor party and she’s no different,” the insider added.

They concluded by saying, “She’s not dwelling on it, though, because she’s got her own bachelorette party in the works.”