Science

Scientists uncover the ‘acquired habit’ behind the human handedness puzzle

The study suggests that handedness is not something we are born with, but rather a habit rapidly established during early childhood through repeated use

By Ruqia Shahid
Published April 16, 2026
Scientists uncover the ‘acquired habit’ behind the human handedness puzzle
Scientists uncover the ‘acquired habit’ behind the human handedness puzzle

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have proposed the “Hypothesis of Acquired Conservation of Right-Hand Preference.” The study suggests that handedness is not something we are born with, but rather a habit rapidly established during early childhood through repeated use. 

To test this, scientists used untrained mice-which normally use both paws equally-and placed them in challenging feeding scenarios that forced them to choose a specific paw to reach food. After only 5 to 7 trials of forced use, mice developed a lasting preference that remained for over a month, even when they were no longer forced to use a specific limb. The most striking discovery occurred when researchers tried to switch the mice’s habits:

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Right-paw habits were persistent and extremely difficult to change. On the other hand, left-paw habits were easily corrected or shifted back to the right paw. When forced to alternate paws, the vast majority of mice eventually settled on the right paw. Only a small, stubborn minority stayed left-pawed, accurately reflecting the 90/10 distribution seen in humans.

The study published in the Journal of Genetics and Genomics, concludes that human handedness is a result of acquired conservation. This further suggests that while we might start with equal potential, early-life repetition and an underlying biological persistence for the right side solidify the preference. Some research indicates a slightly higher prevalence of left-handness in Western Europe and North America, scientists often debate whether this is due to genetics or cultural pressures to correct left-handedness in childhood.

“A right-hand preference, once formed, is more stable and easier to sustain than a left-hand one, granting it a cumulative advantage in individual development. Reinforced by a right-hand-dominant social environment, this tendency ultimately creates our 'right-handed world,” said Sun Zhongsheng, a researcher from the Institute of Zoology at the CAS.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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