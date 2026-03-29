Miranda Hope breaks silence on co-star pal kissing her ex-husband

Miranda Hope discussed how she feels over the ordeal, after it was revealed that her ex-husband Chase McWhorter was seen kissing her friend and co-star Jessi Draper.

The MomTok and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared a statement regarding the situation, after Jessi sent her flowers apologizing over the situation.

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“Unfortunately, I am familiar with this territory. I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi but not to what extent,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a bombshell confession.

“Then Chase was upfront and told me that they were talking and that they kissed,” Miranda shared, adding, “Jessi reached out only after she knew Chase had told me something was going on with them. And today, at the same time a rumor started spreading online that something was going on with Chase and Jessi, I received apology flowers from Jessi.”

She also clarified where her relationship with Chase stands.

“What I never want to get misconstrued is that there is not any emotional attachment to Chase,” Miranda stated.

“He is my co-parent. Although I do feel disrespected by Chase, I feel slighted by my friend. Chase and I are no longer partners and while I have a high expectation of him as a co-parent, I also hold my friends to a high standard and believe in girl code,” the TV star further explained.

“With everything going on and all the chaos, I am just focusing on my kids. As unfortunate as the film break is and then also this betrayal I’m going to try and focus on my kids and reground myself. I am processing it and moving forward,” Miranda clarified as to how she is dealing with the situation.