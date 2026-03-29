Ryan Gosling pauses 'Project Hail Mary' event to make urgent plea to Hollywood

Ryan Gosling made a shocking move at a promotional event for Project Hail Mary and urged the Hollywood bosses present there to give his brother-in-law, Carlo Mendes a job in the industry.

The actors were at the Directors Guild of America headquarters in Los Angeles and Ryan took the opportunity to praise Carlo and his work ethics in front of the writers, directors and producers in the audience.

Advertisement

In a video shared to TikTok, the moderator was wrapping up the talk as Ryan jumped in with: "Can I stop you one second? Carlo, are you in the audience? Where? Carlo Mendes, can you stand up for a second?"

The camera then panned to Carlo as he stood up in the room.

Ryan, who is married to Carlo’s sister, former actress Eva Mendes, proceeded to ask if there were any film bosses who would hire his brother-in law.

"OK, how many of you are directors? Raise your hand. How many producers? How many writers?'" the Barbie star asked.

Ryan explained: "OK, this is Carlo Mendez. He's Eva Mendes' brother. He is the hardest-working nonworking actor in this town that I have ever met. So, my Hail Mary is, please, hire this man! He deserves it.”

"If you're writing something, directing something, put him in it. He deserves it,” he added.

Carlo himself is not unfamiliar to appearing on big screens as he has worked in the 2024 erotic thriller film, Demise - in which he played lead Caleb - an episode of the CW teen drama, 90210, as well as two episodes of the NBC sitcom Parks + Recreation in 2011.

When previously asked by TheAU Review.com if he could see himself directing or producing a movie, in addition to acting, Carlo responded: "I think my main goal right now is I’m a specific stage of my career, and I’m (still) becoming a working actor. I think you just gradually gravitate towards producing.”

"I look at Mark Wahlberg or Brad Pitt, and they’re producing more movies than they’re in, you know? I think that’s just something that naturally happens,” he mentioned, further stating, "Taking control and producing the ideas I have is something I’d love to do. I would love to produce. I think there’s a lot of pressure with directing and writing, so I think I would be more into producing.”

"But my main goal right now is just strictly act, act, act,” Carlo Mendes, the brother-in-law of Ryan Gosling said of his future goals.