Miranda Hart planning ‘massive coup’ for career
Miranda Hart is reportedly set to take on an exciting role
Miranda Hart has reportedly had secret talks with Strictly Come Dancing bosses about replacing their host, Claudia Winkleman.
The 53-year-old comedian, who is a fan of the dance competition show, was seen as the ideal candidate to carry on Claudia’s funny chats with the stars and their professional dance partners on the balcony where couples take a breather after their performance.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Miranda signing for Strictly would be a massive coup for the BBC.”
"The feeling is that her style of comedy is very similar to Claudia’s sense of humour, making her a perfect replacement,” they further said, adding, "She’s also one of very few people in the entertainment world who is widely known and recognised by just her first name.”
"Bosses talked about Miranda working with the main presenters, but her job would be talking to the celebs, dancers and judges. They want someone who can bring a comedy element to the role,” the insider further revealed.
"Miranda has been loyal to the BBC throughout her TV career,” they insisted.
This inside reporting follows news in February that the former BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Zoe Ball and ex-Big Brother host Emma Willis are reportedly in a "straight shoot-out" to front Strictly Come Dancing alongside a "female stand-up comedian."
This comes after Zoe left her BBC Radio 2 Saturday show in December 2025 which led to rumor that she may be hosting Strictly Come Dancing and has even recently admitted that she would “love” to take Tess or Claudia’s job.
And it has also been claimed that the BBC want to continue with an all-female presenting team, following the success of Claudia and Tess Daly, who quit the programme at the end of the 2025 series in December.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "It’s a straight shoot-out between Zoe, who is the front-runner, and Emma. Only one will get it, not both.”
"The senior execs want a traditional presenter working alongside a more left-field person, a female stand-up comedian. It’s felt the humour Claudia brought to the show, particularly in her 'Claudatorium', needs to carry on,” the insider further explained.
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