10 best science fiction movies of all time

10 best science fiction movies

Science fiction movies do not only blow us away with scintillating visuals and mind-boggling ideas, but they also transcend us into the world beyond our imagination, creating a future swamped with inevitable technical advancement. From dystopian tragedies, they give us an unforgettable ride to galaxies far, far away.

If you are also into science-fiction movies and do not want to miss out on the most amazing movies of all time, you are in the right place, as we have listed down ten movies that will leave you in awe, from classic to modern masterpieces.

1. Frankenstein

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A 1994 science-fiction gothic horror film based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic novel. It revolves around a scientist, Victor Frankenstein, who creates living creatures from body parts called The Lonely.

"When the brilliant but unorthodox scientist Dr. Victor Frankenstein rejects the artificial man that he has created, the Creature escapes and later swears revenge," per the synopsis.

2. A Trip to the Moon

It is a French science-fiction adventure trick film, released in 1902, based on the Jules Verne novels From the Earth to the Moon (1865) and its sequel Around the Moon (1870).

It revolves around “Professor Barbenfouillis and five of his colleagues from the Academy of Astronomy travelling to the Moon aboard a rocket propelled by a giant cannon. Once on the lunar surface, the bold explorers face the many perils hidden in the caves of the mysterious planet.”

3. Blade Runner

Ridley Scott’s directed film, which starred Harrison Ford, “is set in a dystopian future Los Angeles of 2019, in which synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work on space colonies.”

4. The Matrix

It shows a “dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside the Matrix, a simulated reality created by intelligent machines. The plot follows the computer hacker Neo [played by Keanu Reeves] who is recruited by Morpheus into a rebellion against the machines.”

5. Inception

Christopher Nolan directed the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief “who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a CEO, but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster.”

6. A Space Odyssey

Stanley Kubrick produced and directed this 1968 epic science fiction film. Its plot is comprised of many short stories optioned from Arthur C. Clarke, mainly The Sentinel (1951) and Encounter in the Dawn (1953).

According to imdb, “When a mysterious artifact is uncovered on the Moon, a spacecraft manned by two humans and one supercomputer is sent to Jupiter to find its origins.”

7. Jurassic Park

The film which came out in 1993, is based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel of the same name. It is about an industrialist who “invites some experts to visit his theme park of cloned dinosaurs. After a power failure, the creatures run loose, putting everyone's lives, including his grandchildren's, in danger.”

8. The Terminator

A 1984 American science fiction action film written and directed by James Cameron. It is about “a cyborg assassin from the future attempts to find and kill a young woman who is destined to give birth to a warrior that will lead a resistance to save humankind from extinction.”

9. Forbidden Planet

A 1956 film shows “a starship crew in the 23rd century goes to investigate the silence of a distant planet's colony, only to find just two survivors, a powerful robot, and the deadly secret of a lost civilization.”

10. The Arrival

It is a 1996 science action thriller film which focuses on Zane, an astronomer, who “discovers intelligent alien life. But the aliens are keeping a deadly secret, and will do anything to stop Zane from learning it.”



