Why smartphones, laptops, and gaming gear are costing more?

From smartphones to gaming consoles and streaming services, the prices of tech products are rising rapidly across the globe. Reportedly, this is happening due to various reasons, which include inflation, supply chain production due to the geopolitical situation of the world and memory shortage.

Tech giants like Apple, Sony, and Netflix have already raised their prices, putting pressure on consumers who are already experiencing a high cost of living.

Smartphones and laptops get costlier

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The price increase has impacted the smartphone market, and Apple will increase prices for its older iPhone models, which include the iPhone 16 and 15 series. The iPhone 17e and other new devices currently sell at prices that exceed those of their earlier models.

Android brands face their own challenges. Samsung has raised the prices of its Galaxy S26 collection, while Nothing has increased the costs of its Phone 4a series. Even budget and mid-range phones have become expensive because rising memory costs impact this market segment the most.

The same patterns emerge in laptop markets. The new MacBook Air with an M5 chip is substantially more expensive than its previous version because the industry faces rising costs for RAM and storage components.

Gaming and entertainment prices rise

The gaming industry also faces a price hike; multiple game development companies have raised and announced new subscription prices. Sony announced its second price increase for PlayStation 5 products this year, which the company attributed to global economic challenges. The company plans to implement price increases from April onwards, which will continue to affect additional markets.

Nintendo has increased its physical game copy prices because the company needs to adjust its pricing system according to rising production expenses.

Streaming services have started to charge higher prices for their offerings. Netflix raised its subscription prices for every plan in 2026 because the company needs to fund its content production while driving users to choose ad-supported subscription options.

Why prices are rising?

AI companies purchase excessive amounts of high-bandwidth memory, which creates shortages that affect consumer devices. Analysts report that memory prices experienced a significant increase starting in late 2025, which compelled manufacturers to transfer their increased expenses onto customers.

Manufacturing costs are rising due to three factors, which include advanced chip production methods, growing expenses for raw materials such as copper, and international political conflicts.