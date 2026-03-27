What does White House blurred photo mean?
Millions of people have seen the X post containing a blurred photo
The official White House X account posted a heavily pixelated image on Thursday , prompting widespread online speculation that it depicted President Donald Trump with his hand on a nuclear "red button" as a veiled threat toward Iran.
Some users identified red areas as a launch control button.It was shared shortly after announcements regarding a pause in US strikes on Iranian energy facilities during ongoing talks.
Social media users and commentators interpreted the cryptic post as psychological signaling. No official comment was immediately available on the image's meaning.
Critics called it irresponsible amid delicate negotiations, while supporters viewed it as projecting strength.
The post quickly amassed millions of views. The United States and Iran have been engaged in military exchanges, with Washington conducting strikes on Iranian targets while pausing certain energy infrastructure attacks to allow for diplomacy
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