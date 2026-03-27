Karoline Leavitt will give birth to baby girl
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says baby will arrive in a few weeks
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has shared a personal update with followers, posting photographs from a baby shower held ahead of the expected birth of her second child.
In an Instagram post, Leavitt thanked friends for organising the celebration, writing that she felt “blessed” to be surrounded by supportive women as she prepares to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. Images from the event showed pink decorations, floral arrangements and a sign marking the occasion, alongside the mother-to-be posing in a patterned maternity dress.
The post quickly drew thousands of reactions and comments from supporters offering congratulations and well wishes.
The announcement comes as she continues official duties while nearing the final stage of her pregnancy, according to her online update.
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