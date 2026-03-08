Prince William, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conversation at Duchess Kent’s funeral: Lip reader

Many have long speculated what actually went on between Prince William and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, given how closed off their heir seemed anytime his uncle attempted to engage him in conversation.

But now Nicola Hickling from the U.K. Channel 5 show Lip-Reading the Royals has come forward with her take on what the actual conversation entailed.

In her point of view it started with the ex-Duke saying, “I’ve learned from what I’ve done but, before I forget, and if I can, I’d like to ask you if you can forgive me.”

In the first moment Prince William does not respond at all. But then Kate Middleton appears to step in and say “He seemed very sorry” to which the heir finally offers a response like “Do you think I deserve that? Is that what you mean?”

Right after that Kate Middleton was seen speaking again but this time she just repeats how sorry the ex-Duke seemed to be while standing beside him during the funeral service.

What is pertinent to mention about the rumored jibe that the heir gave his disgraced uncle, reports regarding his utter breakdown behind palace walls are coming out left, right and center.

Some rumors are even starting to swirl about his future prospects as well as the dangers he and his ex-wife have put Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in with their associations to a known child sex offender.