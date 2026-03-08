Bebe Rexha opens up about fan power behind 'New Religion'

Bebe Rexha has opened up about the inspiration behind her latest single.

The songstress dropped the track New Religion, as part of her album Dirty Blonde, on March 6, 2026. It features electronic group Faithless and incorporates elements of their iconic dance hit Insomnia, with approval from original members Rollo Armstrong, Sister Bliss and the late Maxi Jazz.

In an interview with People Magazine, Rexha revealed that her fans played a surprising role in shaping the track.

She said, "Here's an interesting thing I haven't told anybody yet. One of my last projects, I didn't have bridges. I don't know, it was a creative thing. I just didn't want bridges. We're in a new age where songs are shorter, and I think my ADHD kicks in, and I don't want to sit there for three minutes and 30 seconds listening to a song. I'm in and out."

Adding, "My fans were writing online, 'We want bridges. Do not give us songs without bridges, because your most successful songs have bridges on them. Okay?' And I was like, geez. I had already written 'New Religion,' and there was no bridge. And then I said to the writers, 'I'm going to go in and write a bridge.' They're like, 'Really?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I think we need a bridge.'"

"And funny enough, now I've been seeing this little snippet that we put out — in my opinion, it's a good part of the song, not the best part of the song. That's the part that's going baby viral. And it's the f---ing bridge part that I wrote. And I'm like, 'Guess the fans know something, right?' They're smart," the singer noted.

Bebe Rexha also talked about fans' reaction to the song, saying, "They love it. They're excited. I feel like I got bullied into putting 'New Religion' out next. I love all the records. There are some records on this project that I'm dying for people to hear."

"Like, 'The Way I Want You' is one of my favorite songs, and it doesn't come out for a while. But there's several songs that I'm like, 'I just can't wait.' But if they're excited about 'New Religion,' I'm like, "Let them have it,'" she added.