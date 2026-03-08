King Charles’ State Visit to the US sees more pressure mount

With King Charles’ State Visit to the US inching closer with each passing day of the Middle East crisis, there are many that are issuing warnings following the US President’s comments about the UK.

Some, like Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats have even gone as far as to demand, “Keir Starmer should advise the King that the state visit to the US scheduled for April should be called off.”

Because “at a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it’s clear this visit should not go ahead.”

He also told The Mirror, “a state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country.”

Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell echoed similar sentiments to the outlet and added, “I think that visit should be put on hold at the moment to be quite honest. I'm not sure what would be gained from his going to the US at this point, unless it was to make a direct intervention on this current conflict, because this should be the only thing on anyone's agenda.”

Before concluding she also said, “Trump’s USA has become a rogue state, waging illegal wars abroad and unleashing terror on its streets through Trump’s ICE thugs.”