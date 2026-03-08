Frankie Grande gushes over 'Titanique' star Jim Parsons

Frankie Grande has expressed his excitement about returning to the stage in Titanique.

Speaking with People Magazine, the 43-year-old performer praised his castmates, especially Jim Parsons.

Ahead of Titanique Broadway un which begins at St. James Theatre on March 26, Grande said, "Big fan of Jim Parsons."

He went on to add, "Even bigger fan of him now, now that I've been in rehearsal with him. What a genius."

Furthermore, Grande also praised Deborah Cox, saying, "What a star."

"I've known Deborah for 20 years, but like, wow, is she working in a way I've never seen her work before. She's so funny. And so this is our first comedic role, and I'm really excited."

Frankie Grande also noted that being back on stage with "my friends that have done previous iterations of the show with me is so exciting."

On the other hand, Grande also shared a heartfelt connection to Celine Dion. He said, "We're singing Céline Dion music very loud and very high all the time."

"So I would say no karaoke nights, but we're going to watch a lot of Céline documentaries together. It's going to be fun. We're really trying to do our queen justice. So we want to know every mannerism," Grande added.

Titanique, a musical parody about the 1997 film Titanic, stars Frankie Grande as Victor Garber and Jim Parsons plays Rose's mother Ruth DeWitt Bukater.