Frankie Grande gushes over 'Titanique' star Jim Parsons
Frankie Grande calls Jim Parsons 'genius' ahead of 'Titanique' Broadway run
Frankie Grande has expressed his excitement about returning to the stage in Titanique.
Speaking with People Magazine, the 43-year-old performer praised his castmates, especially Jim Parsons.
Ahead of Titanique Broadway un which begins at St. James Theatre on March 26, Grande said, "Big fan of Jim Parsons."
He went on to add, "Even bigger fan of him now, now that I've been in rehearsal with him. What a genius."
Furthermore, Grande also praised Deborah Cox, saying, "What a star."
"I've known Deborah for 20 years, but like, wow, is she working in a way I've never seen her work before. She's so funny. And so this is our first comedic role, and I'm really excited."
Frankie Grande also noted that being back on stage with "my friends that have done previous iterations of the show with me is so exciting."
On the other hand, Grande also shared a heartfelt connection to Celine Dion. He said, "We're singing Céline Dion music very loud and very high all the time."
"So I would say no karaoke nights, but we're going to watch a lot of Céline documentaries together. It's going to be fun. We're really trying to do our queen justice. So we want to know every mannerism," Grande added.
Titanique, a musical parody about the 1997 film Titanic, stars Frankie Grande as Victor Garber and Jim Parsons plays Rose's mother Ruth DeWitt Bukater.
-
‘Outlast’ winner Paul Preece Jr. arrested on charges including alleged rape of a child
-
‘ET’ alum John Tesh opens up about 10-year battle with rare cancer
-
John C. McGinley says he took a small role just to work with Steve Carell
-
Vivica A. Fox reflects on iconic fight scene with Uma Thurman in 'Kill Bill'
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates women who 'run' her world
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar marks Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 50th birthday with sweet gesture
-
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's unexpected relationship opening world's most powerful doors
-
David Beckham celebrates 'strong women' in his life