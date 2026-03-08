Sarah Ferguson £1.5m book deal amid Esptein saga: Here’s what happened

Rumors of a tell-all have been in the wind ever since the first revelation came, linking Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Only now, the report suggest the advance which was “in the region of $2million” was what she was vying for but instead, rejections are what mounted instead.

News of the ex-Duchess’ efforts are being shared by an insider and they spoke about this with the Sunday Express.

“She ended up with a string of rejections and zero response in a few cases,” they started by saying.

“It seems no one is remotely interested in being seen to be enabling her to cash in on the Epstein scandal that has torn her family apart and ruined her ex-husband.”

So “any notion she might have had about keeping her American dream alive now seems to have been killed off completely.” Because “commercially, as the failed book deal shows, she has become a pariah.”

While it is pertinent to mention that the ex-Duchess is not accuse of breaking the law as a result of remaining friends with the convicted child sex offender, her public image taken a monumental hit.