Victim recalls ordeal at Jeffrey Epstein’s hands just a room apart from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

A statement issued to the FBI by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has just been released and it shares a harrowing incident she faced while the ex Duke of York was right in the other room.

For those unversed, this is dated 2020 and the name of the Brazilian victim has been redacted to maintain her privacy given her admission that Epstein “pushed her against the wall trying to take her top off" after taking her into a separate room and offering a life without a marriage in toe because it was just ‘boring’.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the document containing her statement reads, “(Redacted) went to Epstein’s home in New York and he took her to the kitchen. Prince Andrew was in the kitchen with another girl. (Redacted) recognised Prince Andrew and was quite shocked to see him.”

“(Redacted) described the girl as being approximately 20 something and able to speak good English but not an American. Epstein told his Prince Andrew that (redacted) was good at massages. Epstein asked (redacted) to massage Prince Andrew’s shoulders and back.”

“(Redacted) started massaging Prince Andrew’s back. Epstein left the room and came back to the room with a camera. Everyone had clothes on during these massages. (Redacted) just wanted to leave. Epstein then told (redacted) to come with him and he took her to a different room from the room where Prince Andrew and the girl was in; Epstein then pushed her against the wall trying to take her top off.”

“Epstein told (redacted) he wanted to take a picture of her. (Redacted) told him he could take a picture but she would not let him take her top off. Epstein asked (redacted) about her marriage and told her she could do well in London. Epstein told her that marriage could be boring and they could do things together.”

“Prince Andrew then told (redacted) it was her turn to be massaged. Prince Andrew massaged (redacted) back, shoulders, waist, and hands.”