Justin Bieber erupts in anger over paparazzi, springs into action
Justin Bieber often sprang into action to express his annoyance at paparazzi
Justin Bieber is opening up about his discomfort with the paparazzi following him and taking his snaps without his consent.
He often went berserk on them, and in the latest step out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, an exact tense moment occurred.
Outside Sushi Park in West Hollywood, the Baby hitmaker, along with his wife, faced several paparazzi, who clicked nonstop photos of the pair.
The power couple, who had just had a late-night dinner at the spot, were making their way to their vehicle parked outside the restaurant.
But constant paparazzi photos made Bieber annoyed.
So what could be said in reaction?
The Sorry hitmaker tossed his water bottle at the photographers before sitting in his black SUV.
But the bottle, as the video shows, did not hit anyone. Instead, it landed on the ground. However, the paparazzi got the message from Bieber.
In contrast, his wife Hailey maintained her composure. She, without any fuss, calmly got herself in the car.
TMZ, which first reported it, also said the vehicle's driver sped up instantly after the bottle hit the ground, ending the quick, tense moment.
