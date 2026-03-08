'Rooster' Vs 'The Office': Steve Carell reveals the surprising similarity

Steve Carell has admitted that working on his new HBO comedy Rooster brought back fond memories of his time on The Office.

Best known for playing Michael Scott on the NBC hit, Carell revealed that the atmosphere on the set of his new series is similar to The Office.

Speaking during a press conference in New York ahead of the show's premiere, Carell said, "It just felt like a true ensemble."

"You don’t know what the energy’s going to be like, you don’t know what each of them are going to be like as people. But there was just such a pervasive kindness and generosity. And, honestly, it reminds me of my experience on The Office in terms of that," he added.

He reflected on The Office days, saying, "We were an ensemble and we shared — and that includes cast, crew, writers, producers, everybody. It was like, we just wanted it to be good."

On the other hand, Steve Carell also talks about his connection with Carly Clive, who plays his on-screen daughter in the upcoming show. The actor said, "When Charly and I first met, I mean, it was our first table read — it was the first time that we met in person. And I just knew instantly — well, I knew instantly on Zoom — that she was the one to play my daughter."

"All of the actors turned out to be the same way," he added.

Rooster is set to release on March 8, streaming on HBO Max.