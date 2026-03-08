Photo: Katy Perry cannot help but meddling into Justin Trudeau's business as romance blooms: Source

Katy Perry reportedly has stepped into politics to assist her beau Justin Trudeau.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird has been waiting to find her a partner like Trudeau, and now that she finally has him, she knows they are unstoppable.

Reportedly, she has been planning to take this “power couple” status to the next level.

"Katy is a long-term thinker and she knows how bad it will look if things with Justin suddenly fall apart over something petty," added a pal.

The Roar hitmaker and the politician are reportedly eager to leverage their combined influence to make an impact globally.

"It speaks to the health of the relationship that they want to use their respective fame to conquer some big global problems, even if neither of them is really sure what those problems are just yet.

Despite the ambiguity of their future platform, Perry remains optimistic about what they can achieve as a unit.

The source concluded that as long as the two remain united, “Katy is confident they can accomplish anything."

However, their aspirations have PR strategists speculating if they are just milking their relationship in favour of their public brands.

“Star f—king is very much the Trudeau brand. I don’t think these things are hard to arrange when you’re in those circles,” a source from political circles told Page Six previously.

Another insider added that after the politician resigned from his party, he felt “inadequate,” and a famous affair with the globally famous pop star, who was also on tour at the moment, could have been a beneficial move for clout.