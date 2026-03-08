Princess Eugenie issued stark warning as she plans to work alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie is ‘acutely aware’ of the decision

Princess Eugenie has been issued a strong warning amid claims she is weighing a dramatic career pivot that could see her relocate to California and work alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Radar Online, citing the insiders, claimed that Princess Eugenie’s this move would send shockwaves through the Royal family particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal insiders have said Princess Eugenie and Beatrice relationship with Harry and Meghan has never faded, despite the geographic distance and family tensions.

“Over the years, there have been informal conversations about working together in some capacity, but Eugenie was wary of taking any step that might be interpreted as disloyal to the wider family structure.”

The source said "Now, with her position feeling more precarious through no action of her own, she is reconsidering what allegiance truly entails. The current climate has prompted her to think carefully about where she feels supported, and where she sees genuine opportunity to build something independent and secure."

Amid these plans, the palace insiders have warned, "If Eugenie were to step into a professional role alongside Harry and Meghan, it would not be viewed as a neutral career move. It would almost certainly be perceived within palace circles as aligning herself with one camp in an ongoing and unresolved family rift. That perception alone could cool – if not permanently damage – her relationship with William and Catherine.”

Eugenie is ‘acutely aware’ that such a decision would carry emotional weight far beyond the practicalities of a job, the expert said.