Kate Middleton honours quiet power of women in new statement

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales marked International Women's Day with a heartfelt message.

On Sunday, via official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Queen of Britain issued a personal statement on the Stories.

Kate paid a special tribute recognizing the kindness, resilience and quiet determination of women who uplifts those around them.

Kate stated, "Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities."

She went on to add, "This day is about standing up alongside one another recognising the loving influence of women, who nurture hope, encourage others and help make the world kinder and more compassionate," concluding with her initial "C" for Catherine.

It is pertinent to mention that before Kate Middleton's heartfelt message, Buckingham Palace also highlighted Queen Camila's meaningful engagements with powerful women over the year.

Buckingham Palace shared on social media, "Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the remarkable women whose courage, creativity and compassion are helping to shape stronger communities across the world."

"Over the past year, The Queen has had the privilege of meeting many inspiring individuals," they added.