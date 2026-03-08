Photo: Ryan Coogler reveals one lesson from Octavia Spencer that he carried into 'Sinners'

Ryan Coogler has shared what he learned from while working with Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer on his debut movie Fruitvale.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker credited Spencer with teaching him one of the major lessons in filmmaking.

During the chat, he reflected on a scene from the 2013 recalling a pivotal moment which changed how he approaches his actors.

“I was trying to direct her too much,” Coogler said.

Reportedly, he was struggling to complete this scene and was micromanaging her until she asked him for the room to play out a take for herself and impressed everyone with her take.

“It was perfect. It went straight into the movie,” he added.

This singular moment with Spencer reportedly created a ripple effect that has touched every project in Coogler’s filmography since, including Michael B. Jordan's Sinners.

“I think about Octavia every time I’m on set,” he said remarking, that “there is a direct line from that to a line reading from Angela Bassett in Wakanda Forever, to basically every performance in Sinners.”