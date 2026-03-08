Benedict Cumberbatch hailed best Sherlock by star playing iconic detective

Hero Fiennes Tiffin says Benedict Cumberbatch is his favourite 'Sherlock'

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is starring as the sleuth in Young Sherlock. But before him, several stars portrayed the enigmatic detective on screen.



But the actor says his favourite one is Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Marvel star played Sherlock on the BBC show with the same name. The series ran for four seasons and received critical acclaim, particularly for Cumberbatch's performance.

So, Tiffin, who had fed on a heavy diet of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock stories since childhood, says he watched the show thrice.

"My brother and I loved the Guy Ritchie [films], and then the BBC iPlayer one came out. If I close my eyes and imagine Sherlock, I see Benedict Cumberbatch," he tells People.

"I've watched it three times," he continues. "I just think he absolutely smashed it. Really, that one for me was just — that's the one."

Hero Fiennes Tiffin in Young Sherlock

Coming back to his portrayal, Tiffen says he was over the moon to be cast to tell the origin story of the beloved detective.

"Sherlock is a character I've always known and loved. To bring him to life on such a big scale with Guy Ritchie is a dream", the star adds.

Moreover, the show will shed light on Sherlock and James Moriarty's backstory of their friendship-turned-rivalry.

Young Sherlock is streaming on Prime Video.