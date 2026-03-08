'Twilight' star gets candid about vampire franchise after 20th anniversary

Gil Birmingham reflects on starring in 'Twilight' films

The Twilight franchise, a romantic fantasy movie series, recently marked its 20th anniversary. Several stars who appeared in the film series had fond memories of working in the flicks.



Gil Birmingham, who played Billy Black, Jacob Black's father, has shared his view on the franchise.

In an interview with People, he says he is lucky to be part of the franchise due to its significance in pop culture.

"I just think about how fortunate I was to be part of it, because for any project you start, you have no idea how many people or how widespread it might be, and to watch a resurgence happening."

He calls the franchise's fan base strong. Birmingham gave an example of this.

"I went to a convention just about a year ago that I knew nothing about, and there were 1,500 people from all around the world that are as passionate about it as they were when the films were being created."

In addition, the actor shares that fans still approached him "all the time". He also says he has been in touch with his former castmates.

"I did a convention; Peter Facinelli was there, and Kellan [Lutz] was there. Jackson [Rathbone] was there, Chaske [Spencer], and the Wolfpack," the 72-year-old concluded.