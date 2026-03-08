King Charles breaks cover after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April

King Charles has made his first public appearance hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they would visit Australia.

According to a report by the Hello, the monarch stepped out on Sunday at St Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham.

King Charles, 77, was seen without his wife, Queen Camilla, as he made his way into the church where the royal family gathers each Christmas.

King Charles appearance comes after Meghan and Harry announced they will arrive in Australia in the coming weeks for a surprise visit, marking more than seven years since their acclaimed royal tour.

The spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements. Further details will be shared in due course."

Meanwhile, in his message for Commonwealth Day 2026, King Charles says: "We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed."

King Charles annual message is shared with the 56 member nations and comes ahead of the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.