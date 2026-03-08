Jeff Nippard Valentine's day post about Stephanie Buttermore sparks reactions after her tragic death

Stephanie Buttermore will be remembered for her 'warmth and compassion, her love for her family'

Fitness influencer and cancer researcher Stephanie Buttermore’s fiancé Jeff Nippard had shared a sweet PDA-filled photo to mark Valentine’s Day.

It was apparently last photo of them together before the death of Stephanie on social media.

Buttermore and Nippard, a bodybuilder with an extensive social media following, had been together for 10 years and got engaged in October 2022.

He had shared the stunning photo with caption, “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels” followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, following the death of Stephanie Buttermore, fans and friends have flooded the comments section of the Valentine’s Day post with heartbreaking remarks.

One fan commented, “Be strong Jeff, my heart is broken.”

Another said, “Heaven gained an amazing angel. Someone who cared so deeply for others. Praying for you Jeff and her family.”

“I love you Jeff. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Prayers for you,” the third said.

Moreover, Nippard took to Instagram and released a statement following the sad demise of his fiancée.

Nippard team shared his statement saying: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie.”

“As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”